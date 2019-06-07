Resources More Obituaries for Tammy Slusher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tammy Slusher

55 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset. She was born in Ypsilanti, MI on June 20, 1963 the daughter of Davidson and Cecelia Noland Taylor. She had been a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Slusher of Brodhead; two daughters, Chelsea Slusher and Angie Slusher, both of Brodhead; two brothers, Davidson Taylor and Terry Nolan; a sister, Scherrie Taylor; and two grandchildren, Aaliyah and Paisley Fugate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davidson and Cecelia Taylor. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 AM at Calloway Holiness Church by Bro. Phillip Doan. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Friday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mrs. Slusher's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 7, 2019