GIRTLEY TARA HALL, 36, went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. She leaves behind her greatest joy in life, daughter Olivia Smock. She is also survived by her husband, John Girtley, stepdaughter, Alexis Girtley, mother, Paula (Bert) Stephens, sister, Lauren (Shelby) Hedgespeth, nephews Nathaniel and Luke Hedgespeth, niece Sydney Hedgespeth as well as many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Tara was proceeded in death by her father, Raymond Hall. She enjoyed her work as a respected property manager for Beztak Properties. To many, Tara will be remembered for her love of theater and speech team at which she excelled while attending the School for the Creative and Performing Arts. To her family, she will be remembered for her strength in life's battles, for her creativity, humor and thoughtfulness but most of all, her devotion to her girls Olivia and Lexi. A private celebration of life will take place due to current restrictions. Please send favorite memories of Tara to share with her girls to [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Tara Girtley Memorial Fund organized by Lauren Hedgespeth. Thank you for loving Tara in this tangible way.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020