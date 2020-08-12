My deepest sympathy to the family of my very dear old friend, Tebbs Moore. I have known him most of my life & when he married one of my very best friends, Martha Jane Phillips, he became even more dear & special. I made a trip home to be a bridesmaid in their wedding & he & Martha drove a carful to my wedding in Evanston, Illinois. I'm so very sorry I can't be there to say goodbye to Tebbs Thursday at the Christian Church & the cemetery, but I will always cherish my memories of him & the last time we laughed so much & I enjoyed his company in September 2017. Farewell, Dear "Cuz". I will miss you when I go home again. Judy Moore Cheney, Asheville, NC

Judith M Cheney

Friend