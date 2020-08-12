83, husband of 57 years to Martha Jane Phillips Moore, retired attorney in Harrodsburg, KY and Retired Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard, died in Cincinnati Ohio on August 8, 2020 after a valiant fight with amyloidosis. Born November 11, 1936 in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late James Harvey Moore and Vivian Tebbs Smith Moore. He attended McAfee Elementary School and Harrodsburg High School. He graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN, where he played college baseball and tennis. He earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky. Tebbs served as an Elder at the Harrodsburg Christian Church, practiced law for many years, and managed his family farm. Other survivors include: two children, James Hartford (Shauna) Moore and Elizabeth Anne Moore (Steve) Hammelrath, both of Cincinnati; three sisters, Marie Moore (Nelson) Copeland, Lexington, KY; Jamie VanArsdall and her partner Dick, Anacortes, WA, Dixie Moore, Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, William Kiser Moore, Margret Matheny Moore, Anna Marie Hammelrath, and Hans Young Hammelrath, all of Cincinnati. Funeral services will be 1 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Christian Church by molly Smothers. Visitation will begin at 11 AM, Wed., at the church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Harrodsburg, KY. State mandated Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Memorials suggested to the Harrodsburg Christian Church, 305 South Main St., Harrodsburg Kentucky 40330 www.harrodsburgchristian.org
or the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St, SW Rochester MN 55902 www.Gift-Of-Life.org
. Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel, where expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com
.