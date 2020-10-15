Ted Bolt, 61, of Auxier, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020. Ted was born April 11, 1959 in Louisa, KY to the late Charles and Doris (Cooksey) Bolt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Rosemary Burke. Survivors include his sister Donna McGranahan; brothers Paul Bolt, Phillip Bolt, and James Bolt; aunt Jewel Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Bolt and his family.



