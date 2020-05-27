Dr. Ted D. Ballard, 89, passed away in the early morning of Friday, May 22, 2020. Ted was born in Gary, IN on May 1, 1931 to the late Russell and Mae (Freeburg) Ballard. Dr. Ballard wed Elizabeth Langley Peppoff in 1954 and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. During his youth, he attended William A. Wirt High School in Gary Indiana where he was a multi-sport athlete and enjoyed boating with his father on Lake Michigan. He then attended Butler University and graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1953. He served a Hospital Pharmacy Internship with the United States Public Health Services in Baltimore, MD in 1954. He and his family moved to Lexington, KY in 1955, where he served as a pharmacist at the Narcotic Farm (Narco) the only facility in the USA that studied drug addiction at the time. In 1961, he graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine; with his family in tow, he moved to San Francisco, CA and completed a one-year General Rotating Internship at the U.S.P.H.S. Hospital in 1962. After completing that year, he returned to Lexington, KY and started the first Family Practice in Meadowthorpe at the time and continued to practice for the next 25 years retiring in 1987. During his retirement, he enjoyed a shared residency between Naples, Fla and Lexington, Ky. While in Florida he enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and friends. Left to cherish his memory are Ted’s children, Ted R. Ballard, Terrance (Maria) Ballard, Elizabeth (David) Meade, and Jennifer (David) Herald; grandchildren, Aaron (Katie) Ballard, Lucy (Michael) Lawson, Drew Herald, Grant (Karli) Herald, Chase (Bree) Jones, and Trevor Ballard, as well as great-grandchildren, Emory, Teresa, Averie, and Mia. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Ted was preceded in death by his son, Tracey Brent Ballard. In honor of his legacy, Dr. Ballard’s family would like memorial contributions directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Dr. Ballard’s services. A private entombment will commence in Lexington Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Dr. Ballard or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.