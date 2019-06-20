Ted "Butch" Sharpe, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on December 2, 1947 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Coleman Thomas and Eunice Douthitt Sharpe. Butch was a member of White Sulphur Baptist Church, graduate of Scott County High School, and was owner of Butch Sharpe Welding. He owned his own welding business since 1981. He built and pulled "Walking Tall" pulling truck and was a Champion. He was an avid hunter & fisherman, and had a wealth of knowledge in many things. Butch was loved and well-liked by many friends and family He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Penn of Frankfort, Kentucky and his son, Ted Sharpe, II of Shelbyville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Quincy Penn, Jessamine Penn, Coleman Sharpe, Presley Sharpe, and Tate & Trace Duncan. Butch is also survived by his sisters, Norma Perry and her husband, Victor Smith, and Linda McDowell and her husband, Randall McDowell, both of Scott County, Kentucky. Butch also leaves to cherish his memory, his companion, Beverly Marshall. Visitation for friends and family will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019 Read More