|
|
BRAGG Ted V., passed in peace Mon., July 1, 2019 at the age of 90, Merritt Island, FL. Ted was a lover of the mountains of West Virginia, his birthplace, his family both immediate and distant, and a good buffet. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret, his son Bill (Kim), daughter Susan, sisters Ona Lee Smith and Sue Bragg, grandsons Matthew and Michael, and sister-in-law Ruth Bragg. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Before retiring to Florida, Ted worked in Lexington for Duncan Machinery Movers and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. Family and friends will gather to remember Ted on Wed., Aug. 28 at Grace Baptist Church, 811 Bryan Avenue at 11:00am. Lunch follows. Ted would be the first in line. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to God's Pantry or Grace Baptist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 24, 2019