Terecia Tucker Parker, 63, loving wife of William K. "Bill" Parker of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born to the late Glynn Lee and Lillian Clay "L.C." Dawson Tucker on December 17, 1956 in Frankfurt, Germany. Terecia was a member of Oxford Christian Church and a graduate of Scott County High School. She was employed at the Scott County Attorney's Office in the Child Support Division. Terecia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, William N. "Billy" Parker (Lerin) of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, Stephen A. Parker (Sarah) of Georgetown, Kentucky, Jessica Mueller (Cameron) of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Leslie Schlumpf (Stephen) of Lexington, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Brenna Parker, Molly Parker, Weston Parker, Sadie Parker, Cora Mueller, and Ronnie Mueller. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother, Glynn Parker Tucker (Lesia) of Richmond, Kentucky; and sisters, Gervaise Vinson (Darryn) of Hopewell, Virginia and Jennifer Polly (Harry) of Georgetown, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 3:00pm with Pastor Sam Glenn and Rev. Bob Franz officiating. Burial to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Fond memories of Terecia may be shared with her family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.