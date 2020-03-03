|
BURGETT Teresa Lynn, 71, wife of James Edward Burgett, died Mar. 1, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Born Apr. 8, 1948 in Belfry, KY, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Gertrude Newman Hensley. Mrs. Burgett loved reading and retired as a librarian for the University of Kentucky. Survivors other than her husband of 50 years include two godsons; one goddaughter; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am Wed., Mar. 4, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 am Wed. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2020