REYNOLDS Teresa Shea, daughter of Sharon Reynolds and the late Tom Reynolds, died suddenly at her home in Charlotte, NC, Feb. 7, 2019. Born in Iowa City, IA, in 1964, Teresa held an MSW from the University of Kentucky and was a social worker. She was dearly loved by her mother, daughter Sophie Reynolds, sister Sarah Reynolds, nephew Jonathan Reynolds, and many loyal and caring friends. Besides her father, she is pre-deceased by her brother John Reynolds. Memorials to be held later. www.carolinacremation.com"
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 16, 2019