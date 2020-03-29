|
|
of Lexington, formerly of Stanford,passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UK Medical Center. Born Friday, August 20, 1948 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Loyd & Canaan Metcalf Murphy. Terri was a medical transcriptionist and a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she was active in choir and Keenager's Sunday School Class. She was also an active member in various community organizations throughout her life. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Terry Powers; daughters, Tiffany Powers (Stephen) Sparrow, of Danville, Terra Powers (Joseph) Torterello, of Fairfield, Connecticut; brother, Phil (Vicki) Murphy, of Lancaster, as well as eight grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Honorary pallbearers will be the Keenager's Sunday School Class of St. Luke's Methodist Church. In order to comply with the recent concerns and regulations put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we ask these honorary pallbearers to refrain from attending funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions go to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association - ( 801 Roeder Rd. Ste. 1000, Silver Springs, MD 20910). Friends & family may share memories or leave condolences on her tribute wall at www.ramsey-young.com. Ramsey-Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2020