Terri Goodpaster

Terri Lynne Goodpaster, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1982 in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of Terry and Cindy Reynolds Goodpaster. In 2001 Terri graduated from Woodford County High School. Terri was a kind and caring daughter, sister, friend, and longtime employee of Concord Custom Cleaners in Versailles. Terri will be missed dearly by her loving parents, Terry and Cindy Goodpaster of Versailles and her brother, Zachery Goodpaster of Frankfort. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Those attending the visitation and service will need to follow social distancing and attendance number guidelines and wear face coverings. Burial will follow the funeral at Rose Crest Cemetery. As Terri’s passing was completely unexpected the family asks that in lieu of flowers any memorial donation be directed to Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Terri’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com