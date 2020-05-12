GIBSON Terry E. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Terry, my beloved wife, loving and devoted sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Terry touched the hearts of everyone she knew and many times changed them profoundly for the good. Terry E. Gibson, 61, of Lexington, KY, passed away May 8, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Terry was born in Huntington, W.Va. and grew up in Muncie, Indiana where she and her siblings enjoyed living in the country pretending to be "The Monroes", hunting for arrow heads, riding bikes, exploring and attending church where her father preached. When her family moved to Milton, W.Va. Terry soon followed and helped her father start Gibson Glass. Later, Terry attended the University of Kentucky with a degree in Respiratory. She enjoyed a successful career in Respiratory medicine for many decades and was well known for her exceptional intelligence, fairness, being a genuine friend and saving many lives. Terry is/was/always will be cherished and loved by her wife, Christi, and beloved mother to fur baby Shiloh and her fur "brother" Buddy. Her family, Sandy, David, Leah, Cali, Anna, Charlee, Rhonda, Roger, Mendy, Gary, Eric, Laurissa, Lexi, Macie, Rachel, Lisa, Jesse, J.D. and Emily. Along with her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends- We love Terry and we will all miss her deeply. Predeceased by her loving parents, Rev. Charles and Maxine Gibson, her brother Phillip and her sister Sharolyn- Terry now resides with her Heavenly Father along with them and many loved ones. Terry received a heart transplant in 2016 and while limited, she continued to live, laugh and love us all to the fullest. She enjoyed a clean house, loved gardening and Calla Lillies, KY Wild Cats, Calipari, the UK Alumni, Gibson Glass, staying in contact with friends and family, get togethers with "the sisters", laughing, playing with the dogs, zip lining, traveling and being spontaneous. Most of all, Terry loved her whole family and was always there for them. Terry was our rock, our safe harbor, our love and will be dearly missed by us all and forever and a day in our hearts. Private service for family and friends will be 11am for visitation and 12pm for the service, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in the Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2020.