Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
Terry Lynn Pridemore Lawson


1963 - 2019
Terry Lynn Pridemore Lawson Obituary
wife of Lorne Lawson, departed this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on March 2, 1963, the daughter of the late Phillip Jacoby Pridemore and Anna Belle Planck Pridemore, who survives. Terry is also survived by her son, Tyler Colby Lawson. The funeral service for Terry Lynn Pridemore Lawson will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Sames officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
