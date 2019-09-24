|
wife of Lorne Lawson, departed this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on March 2, 1963, the daughter of the late Phillip Jacoby Pridemore and Anna Belle Planck Pridemore, who survives. Terry is also survived by her son, Tyler Colby Lawson. The funeral service for Terry Lynn Pridemore Lawson will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Sames officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019