Terry Sue Colwell
1956 - 2020
64, entered the world on March 2, 1956, and passed away on October 9, 2020. A Lexington native, Terri spent the majority of her life in central Kentucky. A pillar of her family, the honors of her life were being a daughter, a sister, and an aunt to those she loved most. Known by many of her closest friends and family as ‘Summer Breeze,’ her quest in life was to connect with all living beings through a collective love for music, nature, and good food. She will be fondly remembered for her excellent cooking, contagious attitude, inquisitive mind, and unapologetic spirit. Her family and friends will miss her tremendously. She is survived by her mother, RoAnn Royse of Nicholasville, sisters Evie Royse and Deborah Cox, and her niece Amelia Bishop (Cox) and husband, Derrick Bishop. She also leaves behind her beloved pets Cody and Coco. In lieu of a service and flowers, it’s kindly requested donations are made to Wolf Run Wildlife Sanctuary or Lexington Humane Society.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
