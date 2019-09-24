Home

Terry Wayne Dunn, 61, of Lexington Kentucky died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the VA Hospice in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 3, 1958 to William Carlos Dunn and Joyce Ann Mitchell Dunn. Terry was a truck driver for Toyota Motor Company and was an Army Veteran. In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister, Tamera (Tom) L. Shannon, two brothers, Chris (Tracy) Dunn and Tim (Lana) Dunn, step mother, Ruby Dunn and his girlfriend, Jane Singleton. Services will be 2:30 PM, Thursday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Pastor Donovan Stewart officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Terry and the Dunn family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
