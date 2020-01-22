Home

LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-5858
Thad Randall Riddle Obituary
50. A native of Frankfort, he was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church and an electrician for American Campus. He is the son of Margaret McClain Riddle and Leonard Riddle, Sr., Frankfort. Thad is preceded in death by his brother Leonard Riddle, Jr., sister, Leonna Girtley, stepson Erik Miller, grandparents Muriel and Roger Kirby. Survivors include his wife, Holly Riddle, of Frankfort; daughters Samantha Riddle (Randy) of Brookeville, Ind. and Whitney Peters (Christopher) Greensburg, Ind; stepdaughters Taylor Snider (Stan), and Madison Beckett both of Greensburg, Ind.; sons, Thad Randall Riddle II of Frankfort, Ethan Riddle, Jake Riddle and Jeremiah Riddle of Greensburg, Ind.; brothers Don Matthew Harrod (Robin) and William Timothy Riddle (Terry) of Frankfort; Sisters Janice Carol (Corbett) Farler, Frankfort and Peri Ellen Finley (Don) of Crestview, Fla.; two grandchildren Jasper Peters and Charlotte Snider. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
