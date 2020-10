Thaleena Faye, "Snookie" Allen, 67, of Stanton, widow of Danny Ray Allen, passed away Oct. 11th after a long illness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17th, at Harvestime Assembly, 480 E. College, Stanton, KY by Pastor Tony Story. Friends may visit at 12 noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. ClarkLegacyCenter.com