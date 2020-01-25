|
95 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Crawford Continuing Care Center in Grayling, MI. She was born at Conway in Rockcastle County, KY on February 1, 1924 the daughter of John and Eliza Leger Wynn. Thelma lived a life lead by the Lord; full of family, friends, and baking. She was well known for her delicious pies, as well as her friendly, outgoing nature. She had a passion for people and flea markets, and enjoyed a nice walk. She had been a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Vernon, where she spent much of her time prior to spending her later years in Michigan to be near her family. She is survived by her loving son, F. Russ Abney and wife Jeannette of Lake City, MI; two sisters, Louise Lord and Opal Hendrickson and husband Duane; five grandchildren, Kathy Price and husband Mike, Russell Abney, Denise Corrin, Derek Corrin and wife Shelly, and Daniel Abney; five great grandchildren, Megan, Bailey, Reed, Sydney, and Madison; and a great-great grandchild, Cooper; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel “Doc” Abney; her second husband, Benton Stokes; her loving daughter, Barbara Jo Corrin; a sister, Cynthia Isaacs; and brothers, Henry, Edward, and Willard Wynn. Funeral services for Mrs. Stokes will be conducted Monday, January 27 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Mt. Vernon. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Stokes’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 25, 2020