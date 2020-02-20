|
Thelma Copley, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Thelma was born August 27, 1959 in Louisa, KY to Ernest "Cat Eye" and Victoria (Jordan) Daniel. She was a homemaker and attended Smith Chapel Church. She dearly loved her family. Thelma was preceded in death by her father Ernest "Cat Eye" Daniel. She is survived by her mother Victoria Daniel; her children Darrell (Lisa) Spencer, Maggie (Edward) Summers, Jimmie Ray (Chrystal) Spencer, Jr, William Joseph Spencer, Laura Lee (Charlie) Defoe, Erma Lee (Mike) Justice, and Ricky (Lena) Caudill; 16 grandchildren; and siblings Ernest Ray Daniel, Clifford Daniel, Joseph Daniel, Vicki Wilks, Deborah Allen, and Charles Daniel. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Albert Horn officiating. Burial will follow in the Daniel Cemetery in Fort Gay. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Copley.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2020