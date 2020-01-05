|
Thelma Dean Giles Darnell, 74, of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on April 15, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Carmel and Irene Rodgers Giles of Scott County, Kentucky. Thelma was a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground. She graduated from Scott County High School, enjoyed her family, and working with taxes. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Darnell, daughter, Rejina Smith, two grandchildren, Brandon Smith and Katelyn Smith, and one sister Ernestine Giles Darnell, all of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. She had numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Thelma was preceded in death by one sister, Sue May Giles, and her son, Charles. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral and her service will be Tuesday @ 11:00am at Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground, with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Dickie Darnell, Johnny Darnell, Ronnie Darnell, Chris Darnell, Dwayne Darnell, and Barry Cannon. Honorary pallbearers will be David Cannon and Buster Cannon. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020