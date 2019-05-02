|
FLANNERY Thelma Audrey, 94, widow of Richard Flannery, died April 30, 2019 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born April 12, 1925 in Paris, KY, she was the daughter of the late Gobel and Rinnia Butler Kiser. Mrs. Flannery retired from Rand McNally and was a member of SDA church. Survivors include two daughters, Darlene Ellis, Lawrenceburg, KY and Rose (Doug) Rhodus, Nicholasville, KY; two sons, Michael (Dolly) Flannery and Joseph Flannery, both of Lexington, KY; ten grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Fri., May 3, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1:30 -2:30 pm Fri. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019