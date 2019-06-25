|
|
FRALEY Thelma, 80, widow of Bill Fraley, died June 23, 2019. Born Aug. 14, 1938 in Paintsville, KY, she was the daughter of the late George and Fleta Clevenger. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of God. Survivors include a sister, Erma Lovelace; four children, Kenneth (Vickie) Fraley, John (Susan) Fraley, Karen Spurlock Waford, and Sharon (Marvin) Redmon; fourteen grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Timothy, George and Samuel Fraley, a brother, Billy Clevenger; and son-in-law, Wayne Spurlock. Visitation will be 12 pm Wed., June 26 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main St. with funeral services following at 2 pm Wed. Burial will take place at 2 pm Thurs., June 27 in Drift Cemetery in Drift, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019