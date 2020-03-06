|
Thelma Jean Dean, 86, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Jean was born December 20, 1933 in Chapman, KY to the late John and Leeta Mae (Chapman) Hall. Jean was a member of Tabors Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Clyde Robinette; daughter Barbara Sue Hardin; and sisters Peggy Scarberry and Judy Hall. Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years Bill Dean; children John (Judy) Robinette, Debbie Walker, Robin Jordan, and Reta (Marcus) Wilson; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and sisters Rose Meek, Janet Rice, Jo Lee, and Dottie Senters. Funeral Services for Jean will be conducted Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Cherryville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Denny Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Peck Cemetery in Chapman. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Dean and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020