|
|
|
Thelma May Trusty Neal Willhoite, 78, wife of Clarence C. Willhoite, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Harrodsburg Health Care. She was born in Powell County, Kentucky on August 7, 1941 to the late Ernest Trusty and Lula Trusty Baker Brown. Survivors include her children, Jacky D. Neal. Carolyn Sue Scott, Barbara Jean Humphrey, Connie Sue Hopkins and Bobby Wayne Neal, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild and a sister, Dorothy Doolin. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wayne Neal and her first husband Robert O. Neal. Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Mattingly officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 9, 2020