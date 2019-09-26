Home

Theodore Louis Bolling Obituary
83, formerly of Richmond, Virginia, transitioned to be with the Lord on Monday, Deptember 23, 2019. Retired from Eastern State Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna N. Bolling; children, Augustine(Gus) Bolling (Roxine), Hestell Staten( Melchester), and Sylvia Braxton, Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The homegoing servies is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church 3534 Tates Creek Road, Lexingotn,KY. Visitation at 10-00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11o'clock. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
