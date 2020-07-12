1/1
Dr. Theodore N. Guiglia
88 of Lexington, KY passed away July 5, 2020. Theodore was born November 5, 1931 to Wilma Dunn Guiglia and Dr. Alfonso N. Guiglia in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Louisville Male High School, The University of Louisville and University of Louisville College of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine residency while serving the U.S. Army. Retired as a Major in 1963. His post military career was with the University Of Kentucky College Of Medicine in various roles including teaching and caring for patients. He retired from UK after 29 years, many of these spent as faculty physician for UK Student Health Services. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann McDevitt Guiglia, daughter Dr. Mary C. Guiglia, daughter Elizabeth S. Crone (Stephen), granddaughter Mary Anne Farley (Cameron) and grandson Dr. Andrew S. Crone. He was confirmed in the Holy Roman Catholic Church in the 1950s. He was a parishioner of both Holy Spirit Parish/UK Newman Center and Christ the King Cathedral for all of his 56 years living in Lexington. He was extremely intelligent, always humble, always kind and extraordinarily generous. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Drive, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Graveside services for family only. Memorial Mass will be planned for future date.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
