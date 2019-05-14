Theodore "Ted" B. Waldo, age 87, loving husband to Lucille W. Waldo for over 51 years, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Ted was born March 23, 1932 at home near Sidney, Montana to the late Fred Loren and Clara Struckman Waldo. His ancestors were from Germany, Austria, Hungary and Europe. Ted graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana with a BA in Accounting. Ted retired as Assistant Executive Director from UK Research Foundation, where he worked for over 40 years. Some of his favorite past-time activities were watching UK basketball, fishing with his family and fishing buddies and gardening. "Pa" as his loved ones often called him, looked forward to visiting Howard's Creek, Florida for the best family vacations. "Pa" was a member of Central Church of God in Georgetown. "Pa" felt blessed to have his children, Rod (Louise) Waldo, Darryl Blakeman, Donna B. Perry, Nannette Waldo, Karen B. Hill and Lynn (Greg) Singer; grandchildren, Anthony (Lexie) Gray, Kellen (Jackie) Waldo, Piper Leigh Singer and Paxton Gordon Singer; and great grandchildren, Charlotte Lucille Gray, Matthew Scuba Dane Gray, Brecken Lee Waldo, and Hadley Jean Waldo. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. "Pa" was loved and respected by everyone. He will be greatly missed. Ted's visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services at 11 am on Tuesday, at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Rod Waldo, Darryl Blakeman, Kellen Waldo, Anthony Gray, Colonel Gray and Haley Conway. Honorary bearers will be Dr. Larry Hickey, Robert Stivers, Jack Supplee, Thomas Willoughby, Jason Gray, Bruce Wood, and Stan Schilffarth. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary