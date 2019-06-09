Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Walton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Halley (Nantz) Walton

WALTON Theresa Halley (Nantz), age 80, of Frankfort (formerly of Paducah) passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 after a courageous fight against stage 4 mesothelioma cancer. She was born on October 3, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to the late Thomas Benton Nantz and the late Mary Halley Nantz (Kerr). She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School and the University of Kentucky. She received her Masters in Education from Murray State University. She was a schoolteacher at St. Thomas More School in Paducah and a long time substitute teacher in the Frankfort City Schools system after moving there with her family. Later, she served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Psychiatric Medical Association from which she retired. She was an avid gardener, bird watcher, animal lover and a diehard UK basketball fan who relished her season tickets to Rupp Arena. She was an extensive world traveler having gone to six continents and numerous countries. She had an endless appetite for adventure and enjoyed participating in activities that ranged from whitewater rafting in Nepal to zip lining in the rain forests of Belize with her granddaughters. She was active in local and state politics advocating for the causes she held dear. She served on the Liberty Hall Site Board, she was active in the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Lexington chapter and was a Colonial Dame of America. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Nantz Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Halley Walton (Nashville, TN), her son, D. Bailey Walton (Bowling Green, KY), her beloved granddaughters, Cecilia Halley Walton and Elizabeth Bailey Walton, her daughter-in-law, Rhondetta Goble Walton as well as nephews including Gary Wilson and Mike Wilson. The family is very grateful to her many friends who helped keep her company and care for her in her last months as well as the in-home caretakers and Hospice. Theresa bequeathed her body to the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Expressions of sympathy may be made by sending a contribution to NAMI Lexington, 498 Georgetown Street, Ste. 100, Lexington KY 40508. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019