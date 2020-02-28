Home

Theresa K. Jackson

Theresa K. Jackson Obituary
JACKSON Theresa K. 64 daughter of the late Rev. Issac and Anna Jackson passed unexpectedly at UK Hospital on Feb. 24, 2020. She was a retired grandmother. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children Lee Locke, Clarissa Locke and Jerrica Locke, her grandchildren D'Shaun, Tre'Zure, DaQuan, Lee Jr, T'Kayla, Carlos Jr, Lcicciana, and Loe, great grandchildren Jaleel and Kobe and the love of her life, Cornelius Bentley. She was a member of Centerville Baptist Church 246 Russell Cave Rd Paris, Ky where visitation will be Monday Mar. 2nd 10 am-12 pm, service at 12 pm, by Smith & Smith.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020
