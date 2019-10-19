Home

Theresa Rene Alexander

Theresa Rene Alexander Obituary
Theresa Rene Alexander, age 64, daughter of Ray Alexander, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on March 5, 1955 in Covington, Kentucky to Ray Alexander and the late Lorrene Gross Alexander. Along with her father, she is survived by her sisters, Belinda Alexander of Versailles, Kentucky and Janell (John) Early of Shelbyville, Kentucky, nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Ross) Wiedo, Bryan Reynolds, Evan Early, Grant Early, Lauren Early, and great nieces, Hailey and Laura Wiedo. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm with a service beginning at 3:00pm with Rev. Kevin Strausbaugh officiating. There will be a private burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 19, 2019
