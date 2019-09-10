|
Therley “T.J.” James Reed, 84, of Stamping Ground, husband of Beulah (Robinson) Reed, passed away on Friday, September 6th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 4th, 1935 in Lincoln County, Kentucky, son of the late Thurman and Myrtle (Black) Reed. Therley was a devoted member of Long Lick Baptist Church and had taught Sunday School for over thirty years and served as a Deacon at Long Lick Baptist and Penn Avenue Baptist Church. Therley had worked on the Southern Railroad and then with GTE for thirty-one years. Following his retirement, he was part of the Johnson’s Funeral Home family for twenty-six years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed traveling, reading, farming, raking hay and raising cattle. In addition to his wife, Therley is survived by his daughter, Karen (Mike) Wright; two God-daughters, Chris (Chuck) Harrison, Karen Mulholland; a special “daughter”, Kathy Robinson; his God-son, Thomas Heath; one brother, T.G. (Pat) Reed; three sisters-in-law, Wanda Reed, Mildred Corso and Bonnie Conn; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Therley was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Wilson and Verla Smith; one brother, Kenneth Reed. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10th, from 4 to 8pm at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Wednesday at 10am with Pastor Glenn Redmon and Pastor Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Long Lick Baptist Church Building Fund or The Gallean Children’s Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019