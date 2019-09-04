|
|
|
Theron Alonzo Moore, 81, widower of Sandra Jean Burnett Moore, died Monday, September 2, at the Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on November 27, 1937 in London, Kentucky to the late Elmer Moore and Vogel Halcomb Moore. Theron was a private pilot who loved to fly his Cessna 150 and he retired from Big B Dry Cleaners in Lexington. Survivors include daughters, Terri (Gerald, Sr.) Ramsey and Tracie Collier, son Lonnie D. Moore, 7 grandchildren, Jordy, Joshua, Dylan, Caleb, Noah, Nikita and Katlyn, great-grandchildren, Abby, Caleb Jr., Kai, Kolton, Liam and Easton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Verlon Radecki and a grandson, Cody. Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home, Graveside service 1:30PM, Friday at Annville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Annville Cemetery in Jackson County, Kentucky. Bearers will be Jordy Ramsey, Dylan Ramsey, Joshua Carpenter, Caleb Collier, Noah Moore and Gerald Ramsey, Sr. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019