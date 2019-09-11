|
|
BOYD Dr. Thomas Andrew, was born in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky November 24, 1942 and died in Berea, Kentucky August 20, 2019. Tom retired from Berea College after teaching 29 years and serving as Chair of the Department of Sociology since 1987. While at Berea College, he was awarded the Seabury Award for Excellence in Teaching and the Elizabeth Perry Miles Service Award. Before beginning to teach in the United States, he served with the Peace Corps in Columbia, South America. Dr. Boyd studied at Wabash College; The Institute of Social Studies, The Netherlands; and earned his Doctorate at Cambridge University where he was elected Phi Kappa Phi Professor of the year and Associate Member, Darwin College. He was published extensively. Tom began teaching at West Virginia Wesleyan College then taught at Wolfson College; The Hague, Netherlands; and University of Cape Coast, Ghana, West Africa. He was also a visiting Professor of Sociology at Zhongshan University in the People's Republic of China; a Participant with Habitat for Humanity International in Peru; a consultant, Rural Development Planner/Trainer with United Nations Food and Agriculture mission to Zambia; a research assistant with the Institute of Social Studies, The Netherlands and a workshop leader for Economic Development in Puerto Rico. Dr. Boyd also served at home for many years as a Director of Kentucky River Foothills Community Action Agency; a volunteer firefighter with the City of Berea; a supporter of Habitat for Humanity; co-founder and board member of the Kentucky Returned Peace Corps Volunteers; and a board member of the White House Clinic. After retirement from Berea College, Tom indulged his passion for word working and created many inspired word sculptures. Tom led a life of travel, service and humility that was particularly enriched by the time he spent in the Peace Corps and teaching at Berea college. Both organizations defined the course of his life and helped him to serve the people that he met with pride, passion and love. Before his passing he remarked that he had lived a great life and had accomplished more than he had ever imagined. He approached his final days with the following thought from Whitman's Leaves of Grass: "Free and light hearted I take to the Open Road."
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019