Thomas Aaron Lowery 28, of N Keeneway Drive, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born December 17, 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Timothy Lowery and late Kimberly Hope Vice Norris. He is survived by his siblings, Ashley Renee (Daniel) Arnold, Amanda Hope (Todd) Drury, Tiffany Lowery and Ashlee (Ryan) Delaney Brandon Lowery, a special Aunt, Nancy Hicks, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Clint Hurt and Pastor Brad King officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Family and Friends will serve as Bearers. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.