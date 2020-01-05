Home

Thomas Allen Wright Obituary
Thomas Allen Wright, age 50, of Sadieville, passed away, Friday, January 3, 2020 at UKMC in Lexington. He was born April 15, 1972 in Dearborn, Michigan to Roy Thomas Wright and Freda Ann Hill Wright. Thomas was a beloved father, son, brother, and uncle; who went by the name of Tommy. He was so much fun to be around and had so much love for everyone he knew. He had many hobbies, skills, and talents; including music, drawing, building, electrician and mechanic, working on cars. Tommy always stayed busy, and was good at everything he did. He always said "He had a good run" and enjoyed living and loving life. In addition to his parents, Freda and Roy, Tommy leaves behind his daughter, Madison Joan Wright, brother, Travers Wade Wright, niece, Shelby Wright, and nephew Jacob Wright. He was preceded by his uncles, George "Lucky" Wright, Johnny Allen Wright and Billy Ray Wright. Memorial Services will be planned for a future date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
