Thomas Jefferson Bryan (Tom) was surrounded by his children when he was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Community Hospice Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tom was born April 9, 1933 in Adeline, Kentucky to the late Jeff and Laura Bryan. Tom was the last survivor of his siblings and we know he will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Tom was married to the love of his life, Iris Kelley Bryan on November 25, 1955 and was happily married to his bride for almost 61 years. Iris preceded his in death in May of 2016. God blessed Tom and Iris with a beautiful family; a daughter Cheryl Ratcliff and her husband Michael; a daughter Brenda Bryan and a son TJ Bryan and his wife Tina. Tom and Iris had 3 grandchildren; Jennifer Eerenberg and her husband Brian; Joseph Diamond and Jacob Bryan. Their family has grown to include 4 great grandchildren: Kaden Neese, Bella, Jules, Allie Eerenberg. Proverbs 17:6 says that "Children's children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers." Tom was a member of Buchanan Chapel where he was the Sunday School Superintendent for 18 years. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Armco (AK Steel) after being employed for 38 years and an Electrical Engineer. Funeral services will be conducted at the Buchanan Chapel on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Keith Workman and Rev. Michael Ratcliff officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Buchanan Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 11:00 AM until time of service at the church. The family appreciates your many Prayers and positive thoughts during their time of grief. They would like to extend a special Thank You to the following people who have been so kind and helpful during Tom's illness; Lisa and Shelby from Village Caregivers of Ashland, the Home Health and Hospice Nurses and staff of the Community Hospice Center in Ashland. Each of you have such a caring spirit and we know that God sent you into our lives at just the right time. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Bryan and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2020