age 82, of Versailles, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Home Place at Midway. Thomas was born on May 30, 1938 in Jabez, KY to the late Willie N. Coomer and Grace Baker Coomer. He was born and raised in Pulaski County, one of thirteen children. Tom attended Berea College and Berea Foundation. He was a Social worker for the V.A. Medical Center. He loved taking care of his family and his veterans families. Tom knew no strangers, was a jovial soul, and kind and generous. He attended Journey Church in Versailles. He is survived by a daughter, Kristen (and Adam) Ross of Versailles; one brother, Paul (and Zula) Coomer of Berea, KY; and two sisters, Helen Walters of Somerset and Pauline Hopper of Somerset. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Moore, who preceded him on February 5, 2019; one daughter, Stacie Coomer; five brothers, Leonard, Herbert, Walter, Clay and Jerry; and four sisters, Kate, Shirley, Elizabeth and Brenda. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stacie-Coomer Cemetery in Jabez. Bro. Randy Nation will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Stacie-Coomer Scholarship Church Camp Fund in c/o Howells Mill Christian Assembly, 99 Christian Camp Road, Ona, WV 25545 or you may go online at www.easytithe.com/HMCA
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to attend the service, you may notify Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502. You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Tom Coomer.