Thomas Drury
September 11, 1943 - November 9, 2020
Versailles, Kentucky - Thomas Drury, 77 years of age, passed away of natural causes on November 9, 2020 in the care of Lexington Country Place, where he has resided since January of 2018. Born on September 11, 1943, Tom was the son of Raymond and Martha Hartley Drury and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alfred Owen and James G. Drury. Tom married Nettie Miller in 1961 and they resided in Versailles, Kentucky, raising their two children, Kimberly (Arnie) Combs and Michael (Letha) Drury. Tom and Nettie were married 59 years at the time of Nettie's death, just four months prior in July 2020. Tom had one grandson, Ryan (Rachael) Durbin and a great-grandson, Bradley Thomas Durbin.
Tom was employed in the trucking industry for many years, including Eckler Moore, Dasher Express and Conway. During that time Tom worked bi-vocationally as Minister of Music, primarily for South Elkhorn Baptist Church and Midway Baptist Church. Following his retirement, he worked at the Clark Legacy Center.
Tom had a lifelong love for singing and was in many quartets over his lifetime, most notably the Midway Baptist Church Quartet featuring Tom Drury, Dave Forman, Jim Noel, Charles Logan and Bill McAlpin. Tom sang as a soloist at countless weddings, funerals and events in the community as well as directing numerous church choirs. Many were touched by the gift of music he shared with his congregations. Tom was a member of Versailles Baptist Church.
In their leisure time, Tom and Nettie enjoyed camping and boating the Kentucky River Campground and Green River Lake and the company of their treasured Boston Terriers: Max, Opie and Samson.
A private service for immediate family will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Nicholasville. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Versailles Baptist Church Music Ministry, 125 East Green Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
