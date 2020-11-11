1/1
Thomas Drury
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Drury
September 11, 1943 - November 9, 2020
Versailles, Kentucky - Thomas Drury, 77 years of age, passed away of natural causes on November 9, 2020 in the care of Lexington Country Place, where he has resided since January of 2018. Born on September 11, 1943, Tom was the son of Raymond and Martha Hartley Drury and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alfred Owen and James G. Drury. Tom married Nettie Miller in 1961 and they resided in Versailles, Kentucky, raising their two children, Kimberly (Arnie) Combs and Michael (Letha) Drury. Tom and Nettie were married 59 years at the time of Nettie's death, just four months prior in July 2020. Tom had one grandson, Ryan (Rachael) Durbin and a great-grandson, Bradley Thomas Durbin.
Tom was employed in the trucking industry for many years, including Eckler Moore, Dasher Express and Conway. During that time Tom worked bi-vocationally as Minister of Music, primarily for South Elkhorn Baptist Church and Midway Baptist Church. Following his retirement, he worked at the Clark Legacy Center.
Tom had a lifelong love for singing and was in many quartets over his lifetime, most notably the Midway Baptist Church Quartet featuring Tom Drury, Dave Forman, Jim Noel, Charles Logan and Bill McAlpin. Tom sang as a soloist at countless weddings, funerals and events in the community as well as directing numerous church choirs. Many were touched by the gift of music he shared with his congregations. Tom was a member of Versailles Baptist Church.
In their leisure time, Tom and Nettie enjoyed camping and boating the Kentucky River Campground and Green River Lake and the company of their treasured Boston Terriers: Max, Opie and Samson.
A private service for immediate family will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Nicholasville. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Versailles Baptist Church Music Ministry, 125 East Green Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved