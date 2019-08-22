Home

BELT Thomas Duke, "Tom" aka Bear, 82, died on Aug. 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Sam and Charlotte Belt, born in Paris, KY on Nov. 22, 1936. He was a graduate of EKU and retired as Chief Enforcement Officer of the KY Dept. of Insurance. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter and son, Laura Starns and Mark Taulbee; his grandchildren, Madison and Landon "Buster Brown" Starns; and his great-grandchildren, Houston Thomas Rodgers. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity-University of Kentucky and very proud of being a walk-on Freshman UK Basketball player in 1956. Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, 4-5:15PM with a remembrance service at 5:30 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Memorial contributions may be made to Southland Christian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
