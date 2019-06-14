|
COCKERHAM Rev. Thomas E. 89, husband of Janet F. Cockerham, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Reed City, Michigan, he was a son of the late Cyrus and Josephine Cockerham. He was a Church of God (Anderson, IN) pastor having served in MN, IN, PA TX and Russia. Survivors are Patricia (John E.) Davis, Lexington, Timothy (Elaine) Cockerham, MI; Jeffrey (Andrea) Cockerham, WI; five grandchildren, Leah Oser, Nathan Davis, Bethany Davis, Andrew Cockerham and Elizabeth Cockerham; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 17 at First Church of God, 505 Kingston Rd. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the , 836 Euclid Ave., Suite 322, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 14, 2019