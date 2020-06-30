age 67, passed away on June 26, 2020. Tommy is survived by his mother, Betty Shaw; wife, Joan Lett; daughter, Amy Lett (Arne); brother, JR Lett (Shirley); sister, Sheryl Chapman (Gary); granddaughter, Norna; stepchildren, Amy Greenlee and Michael Terry (Angie); and stepgrand-children, James, Michael, Sam, Katie and Dax. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lett, Jr.; and stepfather, Glenn Shaw. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at The Cathedral of Christ the King at 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky. Masks required for attendance. Expressions of sympathy made to Hope Center.