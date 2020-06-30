Thomas Edward Lett III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 67, passed away on June 26, 2020. Tommy is survived by his mother, Betty Shaw; wife, Joan Lett; daughter, Amy Lett (Arne); brother, JR Lett (Shirley); sister, Sheryl Chapman (Gary); granddaughter, Norna; stepchildren, Amy Greenlee and Michael Terry (Angie); and stepgrand-children, James, Michael, Sam, Katie and Dax. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lett, Jr.; and stepfather, Glenn Shaw. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at The Cathedral of Christ the King at 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky. Masks required for attendance. Expressions of sympathy made to Hope Center.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Cathedral of Christ the King
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved