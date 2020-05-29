62 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on November 16, 1957 the son of Robert Franklin and Betty Jo Winstead Bullen. He had been a parts inspector at various factories, was an avid lover of old cars, and was a US Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Shirley VanWinkle Bullen; two stepsons, Jason Bowman and wife Pam, and David Barnes, both of Mt. Vernon; two step-grandchildren, Kendra Barnes and Isaiah Barnes; two brothers, James Bryant Bullen of Mt. Vernon, and Charles Ray Bullen and wife Sandy of Brodhead; and a niece, Madelyn Rose Bullen of Brodhead. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Franklin Bullen, Jr.; and a brother, Bobby Bullen. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Bullen will be conducted Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 PM in Johnetta Cemetery. Visitation will be at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home with limited capacity from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Bullen’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.