WHAYNE, Dr. Thomas French Jr., 82, husband of Eugenia Ingram Whayne, passed away June 19th, at his home. Born August 25th, 1937 in Fort Leavenworth Kansas, he was the son of the late Thomas French Whayne Sr. and Mary Lutenia Porter Whayne. A widely regarded cardiologist and medical educator, he served as a professor of medicine in the division of cardiovascular medicine with the Gill Heart and Vascular Institute at the University of Kentucky. Prior to pursuing a career in medicine he attended the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 1959 and an MD in 1963, and a PhD in biochemistry in 1970 from the University of California-San Francisco. He then became an assistant professor of medicine with The Ohio State University. In 1972 he was an associate professor of medicine at the University of Oklahoma. In 1977, Dr. Whayne became a cardiologist at the Lexington Clinic prior to becoming a professor of medicine at the University of Kentucky in 1998. Throughout his career he published more than 150 medical articles, including 18 in Spanish. His passion was to provide medical lectures in Spanish throughout the world. He actively supported the Rotary Club of Lexington, The Vesper Boat Club of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania Rowing, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and the University of Kentucky Department of Hispanic Studies. He was especially proud of sponsoring the Thomas F. Whayne Professor of Women’s Heart Health at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Other than his wife he is survived by three children, Tom (Camille Zamora) Whayne, Jimmy (Charlene) Whayne, and Kathy (John) Ficalora; six grandchildren, Landon Whayne, Hayden Whayne, Lew Whayne, Rachel Donnan, Madison Donnan and Gianna Ficalora; and a sister, Patricia (Norton) Turner. Private family services will be held by Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. People are encouraged to watch the private service through the “Kerr Brothers Live Streams” Facebook page, on Tuesday, June 23rd at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Camp Horsin’ Around, 1159 Claunch Rd., Perryville, KY 40468 or the University of Kentucky Department of Hispanic Studies, 1153 Patterson Office Tower, Lexington, KY 40506-0027 .