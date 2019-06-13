|
|
REV. DR. THOMAS Howard Peoples Jr., age 79 and 18th Pastor of the Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church for 41 years, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Born June 17, 1939 to Thomas & Bettie Davis Peoples Sr. Married to Dr. Delma B. Peoples for 56 years. Leaving to cherish his memory five children, Sons, Thomas III, Rev. Stewart, Dr. Samuel (Benita), Rev David (Margaret), and daughter, Bettina (Anthony) Wright. Charles P. Brown, Sister, Ted Peoples, Brother, Bethany RayAnne Brown and Pamela Cheatham, nieces. 12 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grand Children. / Visitation: Monday, June 17, 2019 from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 540 West Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY. Visitation, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 @ Heritage Hall East Hall, 430 W. Vine, Lexington KY. at 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. "To God Be The Glory!' www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019