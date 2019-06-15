PEOPLES Reverend Doctor Thomas Howard Jr., was born June 17, 1939 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Thomas Howard Peoples, Sr. and the late Bettie D. Peoples. He was happily married for 56 years to his loving, supportive, and devoted wife, Doctor Delma L. Peoples. To their union, was born five children: Thomas Howard Peoples, III, Pastor Stewart Titus Peoples, Pastor Samuel U. Peoples (Benita), Pastor David (Margaret) Rodmann People, and Bettina (Anthony) L. Wright; one sister Charles Peoples Brown; two nieces among others, Bethany RayAnne Brown and Pamela (Walker) Cheatham; the late Howard Peoples and surviving Ted Peoples. There are 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family. Dr. Peoples was a soul-winner of thousands for the Lord Jesus Christ in addition to a mentor for preachers and pastors across the country. Denominational leaders noted him as a "Father in the Ministry." Peoples successfully pastored First Baptist Church of Bracktown, Kentucky for 10 years, First Baptist Church of Versailles, Kentucky for 5 years, and Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington, Kentucky for the last 41 years. He earned degrees from Simmons Bible College, the Lexington Theological Seminary, and received numerous honorary degrees and awards for his service. He was named by leaders and recognized by the media as one of the top ten church leaders in Kentucky. Peoples was a Navy Veteran, Civil Rights Leader, Seminary President, Academy Founder, Moderator, Congress President, a renowned scholar, lecturer, eulogist and revivalist. He was a beloved and respected community leader known for his sacrifices to encourage the hospitalized, incarcerated, the poor, and the marginalized. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 540 West Maxwell St., Lexington, KY and on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Heritage Hall East Hall. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:00 AM at Heritage Hall East Hall. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary