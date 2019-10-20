|
Thomas J. Moungey, 74, of Versailles passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence,RI, while vacationing there with his wife Susan. A celebration of life will be held at the Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, Versailles, on Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 at 4:00pm, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Block Island Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 214, Block Island, RI 02807, or to the in his name. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019