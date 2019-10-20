Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Moungey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Moungey

Send Flowers
Thomas J. Moungey Obituary
Thomas J. Moungey, 74, of Versailles passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence,RI, while vacationing there with his wife Susan. A celebration of life will be held at the Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, Versailles, on Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 at 4:00pm, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Block Island Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 214, Block Island, RI 02807, or to the in his name. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.