KELLY Thomas Durand, husband of Eleanor Fox Kelly for almost 60 years, passed away March 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on the first day of spring, one day before his 60th wedding anniversary to Eleanor. Tom was born May 8, 1939 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Durand Willard and Virginia Inez Moore Kelly. He so loved Pennington Gap that he climbed to the top of a telephone pole to keep form having to move when the Kellys moved to Lexington in 1951. He did eventually come down and called Lexington home for the next seven decades. Tom was a graduate of Lafayette High School (1957) and Eastern Kentucky University (1963). He was employed by Cloud Concrete Products for his entire career and was very involved in the construction industry. Tom was a sixty-year member of Calvary Baptist Church where there was no responsibility too large or small. He served as deacon for many years, was chairman of the deacons for two terms, spent many nights serving in Calvary's Room in the Inn, a shelter for the homeless and served in many other capacities at Calvary. He loved attending his Tuesday morning Bible study group as well as the Keystone Men's Sunday School class. He enjoyed serving as a volunteer at the , driving cancer patients to and from their cancer treatments. He was one of several recipients of the American Cancer Association Volunteer of the Year Award in 2015. Tom was a star shortstop at Lafayette High School, setting several records and continued playing shortstop at Transylvania University before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University. He was a lifelong fan of the game. He coached Little League Baseball at both Southland Park and Ecton Park, where he positively influenced countless young men and taught them many life lessons through the game of baseball. One of his greatest pleasures was watching his grandsons play sports. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Durand Todd Kelly (Cynthia), Delitha (Dee) Eleanor Kelly Lawless and Charles Marion Dixon (Chad) Kelly; was Poppy to grandchildren, Kelly Lawless True (Blake), Wells Bryan Lawless, Virginia Garr Lawless, Clay Thomas Lawless, Susan Inez Kelly, and David Durand (Rand) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Henry Thomas True and Seraphine (Sera) Eleanor True; his brother Jerry Lynn Kelly (Debbie); and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother, William Marion Kelly. There will be a celebration of Tom's life Monday, April 8 at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00am-12:00pm. Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church (150 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40507), (1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502) or Bluegrass Hospice Care (2409 Members Way, Lexington KY 40504). Honorary Pallbearers are Warren Bryant, Cy Dicken, Hunter Durham, Johnny Horne, Burr Lawson, Dick Longo, Mike Prunty, Edsel Rawlings, Fred Reece, Bill Simmons, Doug Vescio and Felix Wilson. The family would like to thank Dr. Suzanne Arnold for her compassionate care of Tom. They would also like to thank Bluegrass Hospice Care and Shelley Pilkington with Bluegrass Hospice Care for their wonderful care of Tom and his family. A beloved and devoted husband, father, Poppy, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Tom will be missed every day but the Godly legacy he leaves behind will be cherished in our hearts forever. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2019