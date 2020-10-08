1/
Thomas L. Lyne Jr.
1933 - 2020
LYNE Thomas L., Jr., 87, passed away at his home in Chadds Ford, PA, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born in January 1933 in Charlotte, NC, to Thomas Leland Lyne and Elizabeth Robinson Lyne. He graduated from Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Tommy was a farmer all of his life and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Nature Conservancy, the Civil War Round Table, and the Society of Colonial Wars. Tommy was a member and former deacon of Crestwood Christian Church. He was a former member of the Lexington Club and charter member of the first chapter of Ducks Unlimited in Lexington. Tommy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Redd Lyne, and his daughters Lucy Somer (Hank) of Chadds Ford, PA and Elizabeth Lyne (Gary Koch) of Cary, NC, and grandchildren: Michael Somer (Katy) of Coatsville, PA, Jonathan Somer of Broomall, PA, Kendall Somer of Lancaster, PA, Thomas Pietzsch of Cary, NC, and Samuel Pietzsch of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woodford County Humane Society (https://www.woodfordhumane.org/ ) or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, West Chester, PA.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
